Netflix India to develop a series surrounding events from the Kargil War

Netflix India to develop series on historic IAF military operation

By Isha Sharma 04:00 pm Jun 08, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Netflix India is set to develop a series based on "Operation Safed Sagar," a significant mission executed by the Indian Air Force during the 1999 Kargil War. The series will be directed by Oni Sen, renowned for his work on the popular web series Asur, reported Peeping Moon. The project will be produced under the Matchbox Shots banner by Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, and Dikssha Jyoti Routray.

Historic mission

Series to chronicle Indian Air Force's 47-day operation

The series aims to depict the Indian Air Force's 47-day operation, executed in collaboration with the Indian Army. The mission, which was launched on May 26, 1999, was designed to weed out Pakistani army and paramilitary troops from Indian positions along the Line of Control. This operation marked a landmark milestone in military aviation history, demonstrating the Indian Air Force's caliber to conduct effective limited warfare and handle challenging combat scenarios.

Production details

Authentic portrayal through extensive research

To ensure an authentic portrayal of the events, director Sen and the Matchbox Shots team have conducted extensive research into the bravery and tactical prowess displayed by the Indian Air Force during this critical period. While no cast has been announced for this project yet, production is expected to begin either by 2024 end or by early 2025. This project is another chapter in the content partnership between Netflix and Matchbox Shots.

Future endeavors

Matchbox Shots's ongoing collaborations and projects

Matchbox Shots has previously collaborated with Netflix on projects such as Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling and Hansal Mehta's Scoop. They are also currently working together on Anubhav Sinha's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, featuring an ensemble cast. Additionally, Matchbox Shots is partnering with Amazon Prime Video on a horror drama series titled Khauf and developing a series based on the life of slain Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. It's reportedly based on Jupinderjit Singh's book Who Killed Moosewala?