In brief Simplifying... In brief "Sharmajee Ki Beti", a film exploring women's empowerment through the lives of three women and two teens named 'Sharma', is set for release on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, is praised for its blend of humor and heartfelt moments, celebrating women's resilience.

Available on various subscription plans, the film promises a rollercoaster journey of overcoming challenges. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut to stream on Amazon Prime

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' set for Amazon Prime Video release

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:07 pm Jun 17, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Tahira Kashyap's first directorial venture, Sharmajee Ki Beti, is slated for its digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The film, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta in lead roles, had an exclusive premiere at the Jio Mami Film Festival last year. It was lauded by both audiences and critics for its uplifting motivational theme. The movie will be available for streaming starting June 28, 2024.

Streaming plans

Release announcement and subscription details

The announcement of Sharmajee Ki Beti's digital release was made by the filmmakers on social media. Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform for the film, offers various subscription plans to cater to different viewer needs. These include a Monthly Prime plan at ₹299 for one month, a Quarterly Prime plan at ₹599 for three months, and an Annual Prime plan at ₹1,499 for a full year.

Plot and cast

Film's theme and supporting cast details

Sharmajee Ki Beti delves into women's empowerment and the challenges they face, as seen through the lives of three middle-class women and two teenage girls, all named 'Sharma.' The film also stars Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi, and Parvin Dabas in significant roles. Applause Entertainment presents this film which is produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.

Film appreciation

Producers' praise for 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'

Ellipsis Entertainment's Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar lauded Sharmajee Ki Beti for its mix of humor and heartfelt moments. They described the film as a rollercoaster journey through the lives of three protagonists who overcome challenges in unique ways. The producers expressed pride in collaborating with director Kashyap, praising the film as an innocent narrative that leaves viewers smiling while celebrating women's resilience across generations.