With a star-studded cast including Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav, "Chandu Champion" is set to be a significant addition to Khan's filmography.

'Chandu Champion' scores big with ₹20+ crore opening weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:22 am Jun 17, 202411:22 am

What's the story The sports drama Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan, has made a significant impact at the box office, surpassing the ₹20 crore mark in its opening weekend. Directed by Kabir Khan, this biographical film portrays the life of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. The film's total weekend collection reached an impressive ₹21.75 crore, solidifying its status as a successful sports drama.

Weekend performance

'Chandu Champion' saw significant growth on third day

On its third day, Chandu Champion experienced substantial growth at the box office, contributing to a robust opening weekend. Early estimates suggest that the film raked in ₹10 crore domestically on Sunday alone. This follows an opening day collection of ₹4.75 crore and a second-day haul of ₹7 crore, bringing the estimated total to a notable ₹21.75 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

Actor's record

'Chandu Champion' ranked as Aaryan's eighth-highest debut

Chandu Champion has emerged as Aaryan's eighth-highest debut, with the film grossing approximately ₹13.1 crore within its first two days. Aaryan's box office record is led by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned ₹55.95 crore, followed by Satyaprem Ki Katha and Pati Patni Aur Woh, which collected ₹37.35 crore and ₹35.94 crore, respectively. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.

Director's statement

Director Khan returned with 'Chandu Champion'

Chandu Champion marked director Khan's first project since the release of '83, a film about the Indian men's cricket team's first World Cup victory, which was released during the peak of the third wave of the pandemic in December 2021. Reflecting on his latest work, Khan stated, "Here we are, after a long gap, but I have come back with something I'm very proud of and know will be a strong part of my filmography for years to come."