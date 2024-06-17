In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya", a horror-comedy film featuring Abhay Verma, Suhas Joshi, and Sathyaraj, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just 10 days.

The film, part of Maddock Films's successful horror-comedy universe, tells the story of a mythical creature disrupting the life of a character named Bittu.

With its unique blend of horror and comedy, "Munjya" continues to captivate audiences, solidifying its place in the genre. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Munjya' crosses ₹50 crore mark in India

'Munjya' surpasses ₹50 crore mark in 10 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:03 am Jun 17, 202411:03 am

What's the story The horror-comedy film Munjya, featuring Mona Singh and Sharvari, has successfully crossed the ₹50 crore mark on its 10th day of release in India. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, the movie was released on June 7, 2024. According to Sacnilk, the film's highest earnings were recorded on Sunday.

Earnings breakdown

'Munjya' continued strong performance in second week

In its first week, Munjya collected ₹35.3 crore at the box office. The film maintained its momentum into the second week, earning ₹3.5 crore on Day 8 and ₹6.5 crore on Day 9. On the 10th day (Sunday), it added another ₹8.5 crore to its earnings, bringing the total to an impressive ₹53.8 crore as per early estimates.

Film synopsis

'Munjya' plot and cast details revealed

Munjya boasts a star-studded cast including Abhay Verma, Suhas Joshi, and Sathyaraj. The film is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, drawing from Marathi folklore to tell the story of a mythical creature named Munjya who disrupts the life of Bittu, played by Verma. In the film, Singh portrays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.

Film lineage

'Munjya' part of Maddock Films's horror comedy universe

Munjya is reportedly part of Maddock Films's horror comedy universe, which includes previous hits like Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022). This cinematic universe has been successful in blending elements of horror and comedy, with each film offering a unique narrative while maintaining the overarching theme. The inclusion of Munjya in this lineup further solidifies its place in the genre.