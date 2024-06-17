In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has made a splash at the box office, nearing ₹40cr in earnings.

Despite some dips, the film has shown strong performance, especially in regions like Hyderabad and Chennai.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film's success is a testament to the captivating storytelling and stellar performances.

Bollywood film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' continues successful run

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' nears ₹40cr at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:45 am Jun 17, 202410:45 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has sustained its successful run at the box office, amassing an estimated ₹34.73cr India nett in its first 17 days of release. On the 17th day (Sunday) alone, the film added around ₹0.68cr to its impressive total earnings. The movie saw a fluctuating performance during its initial two weeks, with significant drops on certain days but managed to rebound effectively.

Earnings breakdown

Weekly earnings and occupancy rates of 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

In its debut week, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi raked in ₹24.45cr, followed by ₹8.8cr in the second week despite experiencing a 31.85% decline on the second day and significant drops of 60.91% and 57.5% on the fourth and 11th days, respectively. On June 16 (Sunday), the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 26.01%, with varying rates throughout different show times during the day.

Regional performance

Regional occupancy rates for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

The film's occupancy rates varied across major regions, with Mumbai recording a 26.75% occupancy, National Capital Region (NCR) at 23.5%, Pune at 32.25%, Bengaluru at 28.25%, Hyderabad leading with a high of 49.33%, Kolkata at 26.5%, Ahmedabad at 28.75%, and Chennai at 38%. Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.