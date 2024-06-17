In brief Simplifying... In brief Angelina Jolie won her first Tony Award, inspired by her daughter Vivienne's passion for theater.

The Outsiders, a musical loved by Vivienne, won Best Musical at the 77th Tony Awards, with director Danya Taymor also bagging Best Director.

Jolie's engagement with the production was sparked by witnessing its impact on her daughter. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Angelina Jolie wins Tony Award

Angelina Jolie bags first Tony Award, credits daughter Vivienne

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:18 am Jun 17, 202410:18 am

What's the story Angelina Jolie, the Oscar-winning actor, has added a Tony Award to her list of achievements. She won the award for producing the Broadway version of The Outsiders: A New Musical. Interestingly, the Hollywood actor first saw the musical at the insistence of her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne. During the ceremony, producer Matthew Rego acknowledged Jolie's contribution to the Broadway staging of the musical in his acceptance speech.

Involvement

Jolie's involvement in 'The Outsiders: A New Musical'

Jolie's involvement with The Outsiders was inspired by her daughter Vivienne's love for theater. In an interview with Deadline, Jolie revealed, "My daughter Viv loves theater... She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it... Then she asked me to come see it with her." She further shared that watching the musical's impact on Vivienne led to her own engagement with the production.

Triumph

'The Outsiders's triumphs at the 77th Tony Awards

At the 77th Tony Awards, The Outsiders was crowned the best musical. The director of the show, Danya Taymor, also won Best Director of a Musical for her vivid depiction of Oklahoma teens. The production bagged four awards in total. Jolie and Vivienne were present at the event to witness The Outsiders claim its accolades.