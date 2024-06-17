In brief Simplifying... In brief The 2024 Tony Awards saw Daniel Radcliffe and Jeremy Strong bag top acting honors, while the musicals 'Suffs' and 'Merrily We Roll Along' clinched multiple awards.

Tony Awards celebrate historical narratives

Tony Awards 2024: Daniel Radcliffe, Jeremy Strong emerge winners

What's the story The Tony Awards, honoring Broadway theater's finest, spotlighted historical narratives this year. The ceremony took place at New York City's Lincoln Center for the first time, hosted by Ariana DeBose, a Tony-nominated and Oscar-winning actor. This marked DeBose's third consecutive year as host, commencing the show with an intricately choreographed dance number.

Top winners

'Merrily We Roll Along' and 'Stereophonic' shone at Tony Awards

Maleah Joi Moon and Jonathan Groff clinched the best lead actors (female and male) in a musical for Hell's Kitchen and Merrily We Roll Along respectively. The latter also won the award for Best Revival of a Musical. Stereophonic, David Adjmi's play about a '70s rock band, bagged the best play and best direction for Daniel Aukin, setting a record with the most nominations for a play in Tony Awards history.

Multiple wins

'Suffs' and 'Merrily We Roll Along' garnered multiple awards

Suffs, a musical about the suffragette movement, saw Shaina Taub winning both Best Score and Best Book of a Musical. Daniel Radcliffe, known for his Harry Potter role, won best-featured actor for Merrily We Roll Along. Kara Young became the first Black actor to be nominated for a Tony three years consecutively, winning best-featured actress in a play for Purlie Victorious.

Acting accolades

'Succession' star Jeremy Strong won Best Lead Actor trophy

Jeremy Strong from Succession won Best Lead Actor in a Play for his role in Henrik Ibsen's Enemy of the People. Sarah Paulson was awarded Best Lead Actress in a Play for Appropriate. Will Brill from Stereophonic won best-featured actor in a play.

Special tributes

Tony Awards honored Broadway legends and emerging talents

The ceremony paid tribute to Broadway legend Chita Rivera, who passed away in January at 91, with performances by dancers, including DeBose. During a pre-show event streamed on Pluto TV, Philadelphia's Wilma Theater received the award for best regional theater. Lifetime achievement awards were presented to director Jack O'Brien and writer, director, and producer George C. Wolfe.

Special awards

Special Tony Awards recognized unique contributions to theater

Special Tony Awards were given to Alex Edelman for his one-man show Just For Us, Abe Jacob for his work in sound design, and Nikiya Mathis for her wig design in Jaja's African Hair Braiding. Billy Porter was honored with the Isabelle Stevenson Award for his activism and spokesperson work for the LGBTQ+ communities. Justin Peck won best choreography for the dance musical Illinoise, while Danya Taymor was recognized for her direction of a musical adaptation of The Outsiders.