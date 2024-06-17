Actor Nick Pasqual extradited on attempted murder charge
Nick Pasqual, known for his roles in How I Met Your Mother and Archive 81, and as a producer of the comedy series National Day Riff, has been extradited from Texas to Los Angeles. He is facing charges of attempted murder following allegations that he stabbed his ex-girlfriend over 20 times. Prosecutors report that the incident took place after he broke into her home in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles around 4:30am on May 23.
Victim identified as makeup artist Allie Shehorn
The victim of the attack has been identified by the Los Angeles Times as makeup artist Allie Shehorn, who was left critically injured and had to be hospitalized. Shehorn is known for her work on films such as Mean Girls, Babylon, and Rebel Moon. At the time of the incident, Shehorn had filed a restraining order against Pasqual.
Pasqual was arrested in Texas, pleaded not guilty
After the alleged attack, Pasqual fled the state. He was arrested at a US Border Patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, following the issuance of a warrant, as reported by the L.A. County District Attorney's Office. He pled not guilty to charges of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and injuring a spouse or cohabitant at a San Fernando courtroom on Thursday after arriving at LAX.
Potential life sentence for Pasqual if convicted
The court has ordered Pasqual to be held without bail, with his next court date set for July 16. If convicted of all charges, prosecutors have stated that he could face a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison. This information was released by the L.A. County District Attorney's Office following his extradition and subsequent plea of not guilty.