Another US shooting; 1 dead, several injured in Washington DC

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 20, 2022, 10:33 am 2 min read

Washington DC: The shooting took place in the area of 14th and U Street, NW.

One teenager is feared dead and several others were injured in a shooting in Washington DC in the United States. Those injured include a police officer and two adults who are admitted to a hospital, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J Contee said. The shooting reportedly took place in the area of 14th and U Street, NW.

Contee said the shooting occurred at the Moechella event, which was being held without permission. Following the shooting, officers shut the event. Reportedly, several people were injured; their legs and ankles were trampled as they tried to flee the area. Contee further said that it was suspected that a handgun was being used in the shooting. But there was no exchange of gunfire.

According to the police, before the shooting incident took place, a fight had also broken up at the Moechella concert. Shortly after that, there was a second incident during which "people started to scatter" and some were "being trampled," Contee said. So, the event was shut down because it appeared it was "unsafe," the police added.

Sunday's incident came weeks after a shooting incident in Texas, where 19 children were shot and killed at an elementary school by a gunman, a teenage boy. The Texas incident had sent shockwaves across the country and ignited the debate on gun laws. US President Joe Biden had also called for a ban on assault weapons to protect children and families.

"We need to ban assault weapons...if we can't, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturers' immunity from liability," Biden earlier said.