Kevin Spacey admits flying with Epstein

By Tanvi Gupta 10:24 am Jun 12, 202410:24 am

What's the story Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has recently shared details about his past interactions with convicted sex offender and infamous pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. In an interview with Piers Morgan on the Uncensored program, Spacey admitted to flying with Epstein, former US President Bill Clinton, and a group of "young girls" on a trip to Africa. The journey took place in 2002 as part of an eight-day humanitarian mission to raise awareness about AIDS prevention.

Denial

Spacey's initial denial and subsequent clarification

The trip in question gained infamy when flight log records from the deceased Epstein's jet, referred to as the "Lolita Express," revealed that Spacey was one of the passengers. Initially, Spacey denied any association with Epstein but later clarified that he had been unaware of Epstein's identity. He stated, "I have since been able to go back and find out that the airplane that we flew on for this humanitarian mission was owned by Jeffrey Epstein."

Worries

'I didn't want to be around this guy...'

Spacey also expressed concerns about Epstein's influence on the trip, stating, "I didn't want to be around this guy because I felt he put the president at risk on that trip to South Africa, because there were these young girls." "We were like, 'Who is this guy?'" When asked about "young girls" on the flights, Spacey confirmed their presence but did not provide further details about their ages.

Interaction

Spacey clarified his relationship with Epstein's associate

The 64-year-old further detailed his trip—including a UK stop—where Clinton planned to meet Prince Andrew at Buckingham Palace. He recalled being invited by Clinton to join him at the palace and confirmed that he had interacted with Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. "This Maxwell woman, she was one of many people to sit down next to me...I have no relationship with her. I had no relationship with [Epstein]. I mean he's not my friend...I've never spent time with him," he clarified.

Financial woes

Meanwhile, Spacey disclosed he is 'many millions' in debt

In addition to discussing his past interactions with Epstein, Spacey also revealed his current financial struggles. The actor acknowledged that he is "many millions" in debt, with his Baltimore home facing foreclosure. He attributed his financial woes to outstanding legal bills from his sexual misconduct trials. "I can't pay the bills that I owe," he said, adding, "There's been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file [bankruptcy] but we've managed to dodge it."

Allegations

Looking back at Spacey's legal challenges

Since allegations of Spacey's sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior emerged during the MeToo movement in 2017, multiple legal cases have been filed against the two-time Oscar winner. In 2022, a New York jury determined that he didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of sexual assault in the early 1980s when Rapp was 14. The following year, a UK court acquitted Spacey of nine sexual assault charges from four complainants. Spacey has consistently denied all allegations.