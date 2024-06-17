In brief Simplifying... In brief Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' has made a smashing debut, earning $155M domestically and $140M internationally, surpassing Frozen 2's record for the biggest overseas animated opening.

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:11 am Jun 17, 202410:11 am

What's the story Disney and Pixar's animated sequel Inside Out 2 has made a record-breaking debut, amassing $155M in its opening weekend. This figure marks the biggest debut of the year, surpassing Dune: Part Two ($82.5M) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($80M). It also became the first movie since last July's Barbie to debut above $100M.

'Inside Out 2' topped international box office, earns $140M

Inside Out 2 also made a significant impact at the ﻿international box office, earning $140M. This figure was enough to surpass Frozen 2 as the biggest overseas animated opening of all time. The film was particularly popular in Latin America, securing the second-biggest opening behind Disney's Marvel epic Avengers: Endgame. Globally, the movie has grossed $295M.

'Inside Out 2' marked significant win for Pixar and theaters

The success of Inside Out 2 marked a significant victory for both theaters and Pixar. The animation studio had faced challenges at the box office in recent years as Disney sent films like Turning Red, Soul, and Luca directly to Disney+ during the pandemic. However, this release has demonstrated that audiences are eager to return to theaters for Pixar's offerings.

'Inside Out 2' ranked second in Pixar's biggest debuts

The debut of Inside Out 2 is the second biggest in Pixar history, ahead of Finding Dory and Toy Story 4, and only behind Incredibles 2. David A. Gross, from movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, praised the film's performance stating, "This is a sensational opening by Pixar's own exceptional standard for a follow-up sequel." The film has also boosted the overall box office performance for 2024.

'Inside Out 2' fueled optimism for post-strike box office comeback

The success of Inside Out 2 has reduced the year-to-date deficit from 26% to 23.8%, marking the first weekend in 2024 to surpass $200M across all titles collectively. IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond expressed optimism about the future, stating, "With the phenomenal opening of Inside Out 2 — which exceeded some projections by nearly 50% — and big advance tracking on a number of forthcoming releases, the post-strike comeback is officially on."