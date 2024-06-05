Next Article

'Maidaan' scores big by landing on Amazon Prime Video

'Maidaan' premieres on Amazon Prime Video

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:54 am Jun 05, 202410:54 am

What's the story ﻿Ajay Devgn's sports drama, Maidaan, has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. Initially premiering in theaters in April 2024, the film struggled at the box office but is now accessible to a wider audience through its digital release on Wednesday. The official account of Amazon Prime Video announced the global premiere with a poster captioned, "Groundbreaking story of India's finest hour in football."

Film synopsis

'Maidaan' explores golden era of Indian football

Maidaan is a biographical sports drama that tells the story of legendary Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim (Devgn). Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Amit Sharma, the film delves into the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962. It explores Rahim's challenges in building a formidable team and leading them to international success in a newly independent India.

Cast performances

Devgn delivered compelling performance in 'Maidaan'

Devgn delivers a compelling performance as Rahim in Maidaan, with Priya Mani and Gajraj Rao also featuring in pivotal roles. Their performances added depth and emotional weight to the narrative, making it a must-watch for sports enthusiasts and fans of biographical dramas alike. Prior to Maidaan, Devgn starred in the supernatural horror film Shaitaan this year, alongside R Madhavan, and is set to appear in several high-profile projects.

Worldwide availability

'Maidaan' now accessible to global audience

The film Maidaan, co-produced by filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, faced multiple delays before its release on April 10, 2024. Despite the initial struggle at the box office, it is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The digital platform allows viewers from across 240 countries and territories worldwide to watch this compelling sports drama.