Hindi cinema's prosperous start in Q1 2024

'Fighter,' 'Shaitaan': Top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood blockbusters in first quarter

By Tanvi Gupta 03:00 pm Apr 01, 202403:00 pm

What's the story The first quarter of 2024 has been a prosperous period for the Hindi film industry, showcasing a diverse range of genres. Audiences were treated to various cinematic experiences, including Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial drama Fighter, and Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express. Here's a curated list of the Top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films in the first quarter.

#1

'Fighter'

The first major hit of 2024 was Siddharth Anand's Fighter, featuring a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Roshan, and Padukone. Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed an impressive ₹337.20cr worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the first quarter. The film, produced by Viacom18 Studios and Anand's Marflix Pictures, marked the inaugural entry in a planned aerial action series.

#2

'Shaitaan'

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's supernatural thriller Shaitaan has stormed the box office, amassing a staggering ₹194.57cr in global revenue. Released on March 8, the film continues to maintain its strong presence in theaters, posing a significant challenge to newer releases. Even on its 24th day (Sunday), it raked in ₹1.9cr. This movie, an official Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Gujarati film Vash, is directed by Vikas Bahl.

#3

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Surprisingly, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya emerged as the third highest-grossing film with a worldwide collection of ₹133 crore. The movie delves into the theme of an unconventional love story between a human and a robot. Kapoor portrays Aaryan, a robotics engineer, while Sanon plays SIFRA, the robot. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is available on Amazon Prime Video for rent.

#4

'Article 370'

Next on the list is Yami Gautam Dhar and Priya Mani's Article 370. The film not only garnered critical acclaim and significant political support but also emerged as a box-office success. Set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the film narrates the compelling tale of two women pivotal to this historic event in India's narrative. Produced by Aditya Dhar, the movie amassed a worldwide collection of ₹108.96cr.

#5

'Crew'

The comedy heist film Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, made its debut last Friday and is swiftly climbing the ranks to join the highest-grossing list. With a global collection of ₹41.13cr (as of now), the movie, directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, draws noticeable inspiration from Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher downfall.