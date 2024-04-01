Next Article

James Gunn gives updates on DC's 'The Authority'

'Quality first': James Gunn provides insight into 'The Authority' progress

By Tanvi Gupta 02:35 pm Apr 01, 202402:35 pm

What's the story James Gunn, the co-chair of DC Studios, recently shared insights into the production process of the hotly-anticipated film, The Authority. The film is said to revolve around a group of anti-heroes famously referred to as the "Anti-Justice League." Responding to a fan query on Threads about casting for this unconventional team, Gunn stated that they won't greenlight a film until they have a finished script they're satisfied with.

Context

Why does this story matter?

It's noteworthy that Gunn has commenced the groundwork for the DCU's Justice League through Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. The initial phase of this new franchise includes standalone ventures featuring iconic figures such as Superman, Batman, and Green Lantern. These characters are depicted as seasoned heroes with a longstanding presence in the universe. Likewise, The Authority is expected to have a comparable introduction in the upcoming Superman film.

Quality first

Gunn will prioritize quality over speed in filmmaking

Gunn further explained that their commitment to quality is the reason why some projects progress faster than others. "This is why some projects are moving faster than anticipated and others more slowly." He emphasized, "It's always gonna be quality first no matter what." Currently, there's no specific timeline for when The Authority will begin casting and filming.

Casting news

'The Authority' character to feature in upcoming 'Superman' film

Meanwhile, the studio executive also revealed that one of the original members of The Authority will appear in his forthcoming Superman film. Venezuelan actor Maria Gabriela de Faria (The Exorcism of God) has reportedly been chosen to play Angela Spica aka The Engineer, in the movie. The production of the much-awaited Superman, set to premiere on July 11, 2025, is currently underway.

Passion project

Gunn expressed excitement for 'The Authority' project

Gunn has previously expressed his enthusiasm for The Authority, calling it one of his "passion projects." He described the film as a unique superhero story on social media, explaining that the characters are good-intentioned but believe the world is broken and needs fixing by any means necessary. The film will explore how this journey unfolds for the morally ambiguous characters.