Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday's next is titled 'Shankara'

By Isha Sharma 02:29 pm Apr 01, 2024

What's the story Bollywood's busiest actor Akshay Kumar is currently engaged in the promotion of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, his first release of 2024. Post that, he has multiple movies in different stages of production, one of them being a legal period drama based on the life of celebrated lawyer Chettur Sankaran Nair. Bollywood Hungama has now confirmed that the film, which began production last year, and is being bankrolled by Karan Johar, will be titled Shankara.

Film title

'Shankara' title chosen for broad appeal across India

The title Shankara was selected after careful consideration. "The film is indeed being titled Shankara. After a lot of discussions, everyone came to the conclusion that Shankara is apt for this film and also has a Pan-India appeal." "This name will be officially mentioned when the next press release or asset of the film is unveiled by the makers," a source told BH. R Madhavan and Ananya Panday co-star.

Film plot

'Shankara' to narrate Nair's brave struggle

Shankara will depict the legal battle of Nair against the British Raj to expose Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O'Dwyer's involvement in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The storyline is inspired by Raghu Palat-Pushpa Palat's book The Case that Shook the Empire: One Man's Fight for the Truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. They are direct descendants of Nair. While Kumar will be seen as Nair, the titular lawyer-activist, Panday, too, will be portraying a headstrong advocate.

Producer's statement

Johar earlier expressed enthusiasm for 'Shankara'

During the film's unveiling, producer Johar expressed his excitement at supporting the film that would highlight the battle that "Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre." He added, "Sankaran Nair's bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth." The film will be directed by newcomer Karan Singh Tyagi.

Career slate

Upcoming movies starring the three actors

Apart from Shankara, Kumar will also be seen in Sarfira, Welcome to the Jungle, Housefull 5, Singham Again, Sky Force, and Khel Khel Mein. Out of these, Singham Again is confirmed for release on August 15 and features an ensemble led by Ajay Devgn. Panday's next projects are Control and Call Me Bae, while Madhavan's next outings will be in the form of Adhirshtasaali and The Test.