"Barzakh", a series exploring love, loss, and the supernatural, is set to stream globally on ZEE5 and Zindagi's YouTube channel from July 19.

The series, born during the COVID-19 pandemic, tells the story of a 76-year-old man's wedding to a ghost and addresses topics like mental health and gender inclusivity.

The show reunites Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, marking a milestone in Pakistani filmmaking.

'Barzakh' release date announced

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's 'Barzakh' to stream on ZEE5 Global

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:43 am Jun 17, 202409:43 am

What's the story The highly awaited series Barzakh, starring prominent Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, has revealed its streaming date. The six-episode series, produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi on ZEE5 Global, will be available worldwide from July 19. Directed by Asim Abbasi, known for his critically acclaimed work on Churails and the feature film Cake, the series is set against the beautiful Hunza Valley, Pakistan backdrop.

Series themes

'Barzakh' explores life's mysteries and the power of love

Barzakh tells the story of a secluded 76-year-old man who invites his estranged family to his remote valley resort for an unusual event - his wedding to the ghost of his first love. The narrative delves into "life's mysteries, the afterlife, and love's enduring power." It also addresses mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma, gender inclusivity, and folklore's role in human experience. This series marks Khan and Saeed's reunion since their successful show Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Behind the scenes

Director Abbasi shares insights on 'Barzakh' creation

The concept of Barzakh was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, director Abbasi told Variety. He and producer Kejriwal had numerous discussions about life and death, which led to the series' creation. Abbasi aimed to explore television-like literature, creating a dysfunctional family and generational drama akin to his previous work Cake. He expressed gratitude for Zindagi's creative freedom as producers, stating no other platform would have offered such liberty.

Series elements

'Barzakh' explores love, loss, and the supernatural

Kejriwal described Barzakh as a story about love, loss, guilt, and anger - all family issues. "But what it also had was fairies and ghosts and myths and red moon nights and paper balls raining down from the sky." She stated that after their previous project Churails, she and Abbasi wanted to do something simpler and more focused on family and personal issues. Producer Hassan considered creating the Barzakh universe with Abbasi and Kejriwal a milestone in his career.

Global premiere

'Barzakh' set to captivate audiences worldwide

Following its successful premiere at Series Mania in France, Barzakh is set to enthrall audiences worldwide. The series will be available on Zindagi's YouTube channel and ZEE5 Global from July 19. Hassan highlighted that working with an international partner expanded opportunities for Pakistani filmmakers, showcasing their ability to meet global standards.