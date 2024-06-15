In brief Simplifying... In brief Get ready, 'Mirzapur' fans! The much-anticipated trailer for Season 3 is reportedly dropping on June 20, setting the stage for the premiere on July 5.

'Mirzapur' Season 3 trailer anticipated release date

Amazon Prime Video's 'Mirzapur' S03 trailer releasing June 20: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 03:10 pm Jun 15, 202403:10 pm

What's the story One of the most highly anticipated series of 2024 is Mirzapur Season 3! Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the Amazon Prime Video crime drama series for four years. Earlier this week, the OTT platform dropped a tantalizing teaser revealing the premiere date, sparking a frenzy among fans. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming trailer release. Here's what we know about its release date.

Why does this story matter?

Mirzapur Season 2 (2020)—followed by a successful Season 1 in 2018—was a massive hit on Prime Video, garnering an estimated viewership of 32.5M. Now, the new season, consisting of ten episodes, is slated to premiere on July 5. The official logline suggests that the stakes are higher in this next chapter with the throne of Mirzapur being a significant unresolved issue.

Trailer is reported to be released on this date!

According to OTTPlay, the trailer is reported to be released on June 20, though there has been no official confirmation yet. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the series was created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna and is a gripping tale of ambition, vengeance, and power. It follows Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya, a wealthy carpet exporter and mafia don of Mirzapur who crosses paths with an ethical lawyer at the beginning of the story.

Earlier, the teaser set the stage for what lies ahead

The upcoming trailer will follow a gripping teaser that offered glimpses of various scenes, hinting at a return to the familiar, blood-soaked themes of the franchise. Bauji (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) provides a voiceover, using the metaphor of "animals in the jungle" to set the stage for what lies ahead. He suggests that in this battle for survival, it's not just the lions but also the wild cats, cheetahs, foxes, hyenas, and crocodiles that matter, emphasizing the stakes for the jungle itself.

'Mirzapur' Season 3 cast and crew details: A look

The cast for the third season of Mirzapur includes Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. Several actors from previous seasons have returned to the ensemble. The season is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer with Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, Avinash Singh Tomar, Avinash Singh, and Vijay Narayan Verma serving as writers.