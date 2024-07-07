In brief Simplifying... In brief The original cast of 'Outer Banks' is returning for Season 4, with new faces like Pollyanna McIntosh and J Anthony Crane joining the lineup.

While the release date is unconfirmed, it's speculated to be late 2024 or early 2025.

The creators have hinted at the series extending beyond Season 5, with Season 4 continuing the story from Season 3, focusing on the bond between the characters and introducing more plot twists. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Outer Banks' season 4 filming is complete

'Outer Banks' Season 4: Cast, possible release date, plot

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Jul 07, 202412:30 am

What's the story The filming of Netflix's popular series, Outer Banks's fourth season has officially wrapped up. The announcement was made through a video on Netflix's official X account by lead actor Chase Stokes. "We just wrapped season 4. We did it! We are super stoked about this season, we hope you love it," Stokes said in the video. Here's everything to know about the upcoming season.

Casting update

New cast members revealed for Season 4

The original cast members, including Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow are set to return for the new season. Season 4 will also introduce new characters played by actors such as Pollyanna McIntosh, J Anthony Crane, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, and Mia Challis. "There's all this action and adventure, but it's really about the bond between the friends," co-creator Shannon Burke said in an interview with Netflix's TUDUM.

Release speculation

Release date speculation and renewal announcement for Season 4

While the release date for Season 4 is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated that it could be out by late 2024 or early 2025 based on previous post-production timelines. The renewal news for Season 4 was first announced at Poguelandia, a fan event held in Huntington Beach in February 2023. Co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Burke expressed their gratitude toward Netflix, their cast and fans at the event.

Series extension

'Outer Banks' co-creators tease series extension beyond Season 5

The co-creators have hinted at a potential extension of the series. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pate even joked about a possible 17th season set on Mars. "Never say never," he teased, leaving fans intrigued about the future trajectory of the popular Netflix series. Season four will pick up from where the third ended, and will mainly explore the bond between the central characters, along with "more twists and turns."