Vicky Kaushal-Ammy Virk-Shivangi Khedkar to grace 'BB OTT 3'
The forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar promises a galaxy of stars. Anil Kapoor, the host, will be back on stage, reportedly accompanied by special guests Shivangi Khedkar, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk. Khedkar, allegedly dating contestant Sai Ketan Rao, will likely express her support for him during the show. Meanwhile, Kaushal and Virk will promote their upcoming film Bad Newz, releasing on July 19.
'Bad Newz' stars to interact with guests
Virk and Kaushal are expected to engage in entertaining interactions with the housemates during their visit. Viewers can anticipate some exciting games, aligned with the drama and romance theme of their upcoming movie, which delves into a unique medical phenomenon known as heteropaternal superfecundation—where a woman conceives twins with different fathers. The film also stars Triptii Dimri.
Khedkar recently defended Rao against online trolls
Recently, Khedkar defended Rao against online critics who condemned him for offering a massage to co-contestant Chandrika Dixit. Initially, Chandrika declined Sai's request due to hand pain but later discussed the incident with Sana Makbul, stating that she had told Sai he wasn't fortunate enough to massage her. Chandrika's account of the incident portrayed Rao in a negative light. This prompted Khedkar to defend him on X/Twitter, labeling him as a gentleman.
'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Evictions update
The current season—which began on June 21—has seen several evictions so far. Contestant Neeraj Goyat was the first to leave in a surprising mid-week eviction on June 26. This was followed by YouTuber Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik's exit on June 30 and Poulami Das's departure on July 3. This week, Armaan, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Ranvir Shorey, Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, Makbul, and Munisha Khatwani are all at risk of eviction. Stream the reality show on JioCinema.