Nicole Kidman-Zac Efron reveal original NSFW title of Netflix romcom

What's the story Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron have disclosed that their new Netflix romantic comedy, A Family Affair, initially had a not-safe-for-work title. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Kidman revealed the original title was "Motherf-----," a fact confirmed by Efron. While this initial title did not make it onto the streaming platform, it surely intrigued the actors.

Efron and Kidman reunited for 'A Family Affair'

Efron and Kidman reunited on-screen 12 years after their first collaboration in the 2012 drama The Paperboy. In the new film, Efron portrays a self-absorbed movie star who falls for his personal assistant's (Joey King) writer mother, played by Kidman. The original title of the film caught their attention, with Efron stating it made the script stand out: "That made the script stay at the top of the pile. It's like, what on Earth could this be about?"

Actors expressed excitement over their second collaboration

Both Kidman and Efron expressed their excitement about working together again on A Family Affair. Efron shared, "I jumped. I think we both kind of did. We jumped at it," emphasizing their enthusiasm for the project. He added that it was a perfect opportunity to reconnect and have fun, while Kidman praised the film for challenging traditional norms with its unique narrative perspective.

'A Family Affair' challenges traditional norms

Kidman highlighted that A Family Affair offers a fresh perspective on May-December romances, which are typically portrayed from the viewpoint of older men dating younger women. She praised Efron for his willingness to participate in such a narrative: "[Zac] came in and made the film because he was like, 'I'm here to have fun, to play, and to very much be a part of this and be there for you' — for both Joey and I."