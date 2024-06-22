In brief Simplifying... In brief Jonathan Majors, despite his recent legal troubles and career setbacks, was awarded the Perseverance Award, expressing his gratitude for the support from industry peers like Will Smith and Tyler Perry.

His emotional acceptance speech highlighted the struggles of being a Black man in the criminal justice system.

Despite being dropped from future Marvel films, Majors has secured a role in the upcoming film 'Merciless'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jonathan Majors receives Perseverance Award

Tearful Jonathan Majors accepts Perseverance Award post domestic assault conviction

By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm Jun 22, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors was presented with the Perseverance Award at the fourth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on Friday (local time). The 34-year-old actor was awarded for his "resilience" despite a misdemeanor conviction for domestic assault in April. He was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, following an altercation with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. In his emotional, 17-minute-long speech, Majors delved into the criminal justice system and shared personal challenges.

Acceptance speech

Majors reflected on the past year in the acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech, Majors shared his feelings about his experiences over the past year. He stated, "As a Black man in the criminal justice system, I felt anger, I felt sadness, hurt, surprise." "I didn't feel like Jonathan Majors, Mr. Creed, Mr. Kang; I felt like a little scared, weak boy, despite the support and evidence that was in my favor, I knew shit was bad." "This is what happens to Black people all too often."

Legal conviction

Majors spoke gratefully about support from Will Smith, Tyler Perry

Reflecting on perseverance, Majors acknowledged, "We live in a world where men, Black men in particular, are propped up as either superheroes or super villains," while recognizing, "I've realized that I'm neither of those." Majors also spoke gratefully about private support from industry peers, revealing, "the midnight text from my brother Will Smith, letting the homie know, 'Hey I'm thinking about you man...Tyler Perry breathed life into me...it's crazy but I feel the love."

Presentation & Performance

Iyanla Vanzant presented award to Majors, Karen Clark Sheard performed

The Perseverance Award was presented to Majors by inspirational speaker Iyanla Vanzant, who spent nine years in an abusive marriage. "As a woman who spent nine years in an abusive marriage, I am both humbled and honored to present this award, the Perseverance Award, to my brother Jonathan Majors." Following the tribute by Vanzant, gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard performed a rendition of Secret Place.

Twitter Post

Take a look at his speech here

Career impact

Amid legal chaos, Majors recently landed role in 'Merciless'

Majors's legal issues have significantly affected his career trajectory. He was dropped from future Marvel Cinematic Universe films where he was set to play Kang the Conqueror, and other movie roles also vanished. Despite these setbacks, Majors has recently secured his first post-conviction film role in Merciless, directed by Martin Villeneuve. Penned by Frank Hannah, the movie centers on a CIA investigator who takes extreme measures after his beloved is targeted by malevolent entities.