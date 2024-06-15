In brief Simplifying... In brief Amy Poehler, the voice behind Joy in Inside Out 2, has expressed her desire to visit India and hinted at the possibility of Indian icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the film's universe.

In the sequel, Poehler's character navigates new emotional adventures, including anxiety, in the mind of a now-teenage Riley.

'On my bucket list': Amy Poehler shares India trip plans

By Isha Sharma 12:09 pm Jun 15, 2024

What's the story Hollywood actor Amy Poehler, renowned for Parks and Recreation and Moxie, has reprised her role as Joy in Pixar's animated sequel Inside Out 2. In an exclusive interview with India Today, she revealed her aspiration to visit India and thanked the Indian audience for their support of the film. Directed by Kelsey Mann, the movie was released on Friday and received positive reviews.

Message to India

'On my bucket list of things to do'

The actor shared, "Thank you to everyone in India who supports the film. We really hope you like the next one and I cannot wait to visit your country someday. It is on my bucket list of things to do so." Earlier, while speaking to News18, the actor shared that Indian icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas could be a good addition to the Inside Out universe and can represent "confidence." "Priyanka has a lot to be confident about."

Character depth

Poehler discussed Joy's character and personal memories

In Inside Out 2, Poehler continues to infuse depth and humor into the character of Joy, navigating new emotional adventures in the mind of a now-teenage Riley. Reflecting on her own early experiences of joy, Poehler shared, "It probably was around candies or animals. When you're a kid, you really cultivate joy a lot... I think it was the simple things that gave me joy."

Emotional exploration

She also shared insights on dealing with anxiety

The sequel introduces new emotions to Riley's character, including 'anxiety.' Discussing her personal approach to handling anxiety, Poehler said, "Anxiety brings in a lot of emotions and everyone wishes for it to go away, but it can't... You just have to say hello to it." "Make some room for it and be like 'thank you for service' and then try to pull it away from the controls before it really makes you freeze."