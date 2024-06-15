In brief Simplifying... In brief After a two-year hiatus, Sunny Deol is set to resume shooting for 'Soorya', a remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film 'Joseph'.

Deol's commitment to preserving the original film's grittiness is noteworthy.

In other news, Deol confirmed his role in 'Border 2', a sequel to the iconic war film, with shooting set to begin in October.

Sunny Deol to resume filming for crime drama 'Soorya'

Sunny Deol's 'Soorya' shoot to finally resume after two-year break

By Tanvi Gupta 11:52 am Jun 15, 2024

What's the story After the massive success of Gadar 2 in 2023, Sunny Deol continues to dominate headlines with his exciting upcoming projects. Now, a recent report suggests that the 66-year-old actor is set to resume filming for Soorya, a crime drama that began production in 2022. After an initial shoot in Jaipur last year, Deol is reportedly set to resume filming once he wraps up his commitments for Lahore 1947.

'We have completed over 80% of the film'

Produced by Kamal Mukut and directed by M Padmakumar, the film is an adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam movie Joseph (2018), which was also helmed by Padmakumar. Mukut's son Deepak Mukut revealed to Mid-Day, "We have completed over 80% of the film. Sunny will complete the shoot very soon." Despite a two-year wait for Deol's availability due to other commitments, Deepak expressed understanding and patience toward the actor's busy schedule.

Deol's creative involvement and commitment to 'Soorya'

Further, Deepak shared that Deol, after watching the original film Joseph, agreed to participate in the remake on one condition—that the film retain its original grittiness. He said, "Sunny is also involved in the creative process. His relationship with us is far more important [than a film]. We'll wait for him." This statement highlights Deol's commitment to maintaining the integrity of the original narrative.

Get an insight into 'Soorya's plot by revisiting 'Joseph'

In the crime drama Joseph, Joju George leads the narrative as it unfolds through the lives of four retired policemen. The story, an investigative thriller, draws inspiration from real-life experiences, notably the double crime scene depicted at the start, based on writer Shahi Kabir's encounters. The film has been remade across Indian languages: Visithiran (2022) in Tamil, Sekhar (2022) in Telugu, and Ravi Bopanna (2022) in Kannada.

Meanwhile, Deol recently confirmed his participation in 'Border 2'

On Thursday, Deol confirmed his participation in the sequel to the iconic war film, Border. The announcement was made following an interesting video shared by the actor on social media. The sequel, titled Border 2, is being produced by T-Series and JP Films and written by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of legendary director JP Dutta. The shooting for the film is scheduled to commence in October this year.