'Border 2': After 27yrs, Sunny Deol returns to keep promise

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:04 am Jun 13, 202411:04 am

What's the story Indian actor Sunny Deol has confirmed his participation in the sequel to the iconic war film, Border. The announcement was made following a cryptic video shared by Deol that sparked widespread speculation online. The sequel, titled Border 2, is being produced by T-Series and JP Films and written by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of legendary director JP Dutta.

'Border 2' set to be India's largest war film

The sequel, Border 2, is rumored to take place in the same setting as its predecessor, the Battle of Longewala. The shooting for the film is scheduled to commence in October this year. A social media post from the makers celebrated Deol's return, "Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India's biggest war film, #Border 2 /Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh."

'Border 2' highly anticipated by fans and industry insiders

The announcement of Border 2 has been eagerly awaited by fans and industry insiders. Reports indicate that the filmmakers have meticulously planned every detail of the sequel to honor the legacy of the original film. With preparations nearing completion, Border 2 is set to start filming later this year. The sequel is written by Dutta and produced by Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP, and Dutta. Anurag Singh directs.

Post didn't have any mention of Ayushmann Khurrana

Interestingly, the announcement post or the caption was devoid of any mention of Ayushmann Khurrana. The new-gen star has been heavily rumored to be a part of the epic sequel. While there is always a scope for his name to come up in future promotions, this might be an indication that the Doctor G actor is not a part of Border 2.