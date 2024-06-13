Yuva Rajkumar files for divorce, wife accuses him of infidelity

What's controversy surrounding Yuva Rajkumar and estranged wife Sridevi Byrappa

By Isha Sharma 10:52 am Jun 13, 202410:52 am

What's the story Kannada actor Yuva Rajkumar, the grandson of legendary actor Rajkumar, recently filed for divorce from his wife Sridevi Byrappa on the grounds of cruelty. In response to this development, Byrappa expressed her disappointment on Instagram stating, "I am deeply disappointed with how this has been handled, especially given the false narrative." She also accused Rajkumar of having an extra-marital affair with his co-star in a legal notice sent by her lawyers.

Family reaction

Byrappa's father spoke about daughter's mental trauma

Per ToI, Sridevi's father, Paduvarahalli Byrappa, has claimed that his daughter has suffered severe mental trauma due to her estranged husband's actions. Byrappa alleges that these actions were influenced by Rajkumar's parents, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Mangala. This comes in the wake of Sridevi accusing Rajkumar of having an extra-marital affair.

Marriage struggles

Sridevi has alleged forced studies, grand wedding, and eviction

Sridevi has further alleged that the Rajkumar family forced her to pursue higher studies in the USA on a student loan. She also claims they insisted on a grand wedding with as many as 10,000 guests from Rajkumar's side alone. Furthermore, she accuses Rajkumar of attempting to evict her from their home after she discovered his alleged affair. These allegations add another layer to the ongoing marital dispute between Sridevi and Rajkumar.

Counter allegations

Rajkumar, meanwhile, has accused Sridevi of harassment and misappropriation

Meanwhile, in his divorce notice, Rajkumar claimed that Sridevi harassed him and misappropriated ₹3 crore from Dr. Rajkumar's Academy into her personal account. He also accuses her of trying to force him to settle in the USA and of having an affair with one of her friends. Rajkumar and Sridevi were friends for seven years before they got married. Despite his family's opposition, their marriage was made possible by the intervention of Rajkumar's uncle, Puneeth Rajkumar.