This comes after actor Prashant Narayanan dismissed Singh's method acting as nonsense, while Siddiqui defended Singh's approach.

Jim Sarbh clarifies comments on actors' processes

Jim Sarbh clarifies 'exaggerated' process digs weren't aimed at Ranveer

By Tanvi Gupta 05:48 pm Jun 29, 202405:48 pm

What's the story Actor Jim Sarbh recently took to Instagram to clarify that his comments criticizing actors for their "exaggerated" processes were not directed at his Padmaavat co-star, Ranveer Singh. This clarification came after actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned about Sarbh's remarks in an interview. The comments were initially perceived as a dig at Singh, who had previously discussed the intense preparation he underwent for the role of Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 film.

'Nothing I said refers to Ranveer Singh...'

Sarbh took to Instagram to address the misunderstanding, stating, "I find this almost absurd to have to clarify, but since folks are running wild with the videos and the articles: Nothing I said refers to Ranveer Singh." "The video byte being shared is from Made in Heaven Season 2 promotions, 5 whole years since Padmaavat came out." "5 years...I only had lovely things to say about Ranveer—look it up. I still do. Also: it is not an attack on process."

Remarks were aimed at actors who don't deliver: Sarbh

Sarbh further clarified that his remarks were aimed at individuals who boast about their abilities without delivering results. "The video is making fun of actors who exaggerate their process. I'm sure you've all met people who talk about their work more than do their work. Can't wait for the next article or video shoot off my shoulder...I usually don't respond to speculative videos...because they're boring." "I assume people know better. Of course, just like some of you, I assumed wrong."

Earlier, actor Prashant Narayanan dismissed Singh's 'process' as nonsense

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor Prashant Narayanan commented on Singh's method, stating, "Woh jhoot bol raha hai. Yeh dark spaces mein jana, yeh sab karna yeh bakwas ki baatein hai (He's lying. Going into dark spaces, doing all that is nonsense)." Singh had famously mentioned that he isolated himself in his Goregaon house to prepare for his role as Khilji and was concerned if he would ever emerge from that dark mindset.

Siddiqui came and defended Singh's method acting

In response to Narayanan, and (supposedly) Sarbh, Siddiqui defended Singh's method-acting approach during a separate interview. Siddiqui criticized those who judged the actor's process without understanding it, calling such behavior "very irresponsible." He further questioned the credentials of those criticizing Singh's process, asking, "What are they doing now? Do you see what Bobby Deol has been doing lately? And what is the man who commented doing currently?" "It is very easy to make such comments. We cannot underestimate anyone."