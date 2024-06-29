In brief Simplifying... In brief Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal, who sparked dating rumors after co-starring in Salman Khan's 2023 film, have reportedly moved from casual dating to a serious relationship.

The pair are keeping a low profile, meeting in less public places to maintain their privacy.

Meanwhile, Gill is working on her next film, "Sab First Class," a family-friendly comedy, alongside Varun Sharma.

Shehnaaz Gill reportedly dating Raghav Juyal

Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal's romance enters 'serious' relationship phase: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:40 pm Jun 29, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Shehnaaz Gill, a well-known television personality, who recently appeared in Thank You For Coming, is reportedly in a romantic relationship with dancer and choreographer Raghav Juyal. This information was revealed by Times Now/Telly Talk, who reported that the couple has been discreetly dating for several months. Despite previous rumors of their growing closeness, both Gill and Juyal had dismissed these claims as "baseless."

Privacy measures

Gill and Juyal have strategized to maintain privacy

According to the report, the duo has come a long way since denying their dating rumors. It is now understood that their casual dating has evolved into a serious relationship over the past few months. Currently, they are actively avoiding media attention and making a concerted effort to evade the paparazzi. They have managed to maintain their privacy by meeting at locations where they are less likely to be noticed by the media.

Rumor mill

Here's how the dating rumors began!

For those unaware, Gill and Juyal co-starred in Salman Khan's 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. From there, rumors began swirling that the two were dating each other. During one promotional event, Khan hinted at a blossoming love, stating, "I saw a chemistry during the shooting of the film," further adding fuel to the fire. Afterward, Juyal recited a short poem about love, prompting Khan to humorously comment, "Shehnaaz, I want you to move on."

Previous connections

Gill's past relationships and link-ups

Before her current relationship with Juyal, Gill was rumored to be involved with singer Guru Randhawa. However, these rumors were short-lived as it was later revealed to be a publicity stunt for their song, Moon Rise. Before this episode, Gill had been in a committed relationship with actor Sidharth Shukla until his sudden demise on September 2, 2021. The two had met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, which Shukla won.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Gill is currently working on her upcoming project

Work-wise, Gill has been cast opposite Varun Sharma to headline the upcoming film Sab First Class, produced by Murad Khetani. The movie, which started filming in Chandigarh in January, is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the mastermind behind the critically acclaimed thriller CAT. Sab First Class, described as a family-friendly comedy packed with amusing situations, will be a direct-to-digital release. However, no release date has been confirmed yet.