Looking at Shamita Shetty's 'Bigg Boss' controversies on her birthday

Feb 02, 2024

What's the story Shamita Shetty debuted as an actor in Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein, opposite Uday Chopra, but couldn't strike a chord with the audience. Though she continued to act in films, Shetty gained popularity only after she participated in Bigg Boss 15 and BB OTT. On her 45th birthday on Friday, we bring you some of her controversial moments from the show that added to its TRP.

#1

Her tiff with Abhijeet Bichukale

Things between Shetty and Abhijeet Bichukale went out of proportion once when Shetty accused the latter of abusing her. The argument aggravated further during one Weekend Ka Vaar episode, so much so that Salman Khan had to intervene. It all started over Shetty mispronouncing Bichukale's village name which offended him. Shetty eventually apologized to him, saying she didn't intend on mocking his village.

#2

Shetty's fight with Pratik Sehajpal over food

When Shetty was on cooking duty, Pratik Sehajpal, infamous for picking fights with everyone inside the house, got into a fight with her over food. Their argument blew into a massive fight with Shetty saying, "You don't misbehave with a woman like that. You should learn to give respect if you wish respect. You don't bl**dy talk to a woman like that."

#3

Akshara Singh age-shaming Shetty

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh and Shetty weren't on cordial terms during the course of the OTT reality show. In one of the episodes, the two got involved in a heated argument over a bottle of salt which led to a verbal fight. During this, Singh age-shamed Shetty by calling her maasi (mother's sister) which did not go down well with Shetty.

#4

When Shetty pushed Rakhi Sawant

The Cash actor almost got into a physical scuffle when she pushed Rakhi Sawant on BB 15. During the Ticket to Finale week, Shetty and Sawant had a massive verbal argument following which Sawant stood right in the face of Shetty. Eventually, Bigg Boss had to intervene in the fight, calling out the two actors in the harshest words.