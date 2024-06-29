In brief Simplifying... In brief In the Netflix film 'A Family Affair', Zac Efron and Joey King play a film star and his assistant with big dreams.

Zac Efron's mock interview for 'Hot Ones' didn't make it into 'A Family Affair'!

Zac Efron shot an entire 'fake' interview for 'Family Affair'

What's the story Zac Efron, the lead actor in Netflix's new movie A Family Affair, filmed a full mock interview for the popular show Hot Ones as part of his character's fictional success story. The film's director, Richard LaGravenese, disclosed that although the interview didn't make it into the final cut of the film, Efron was fully invested in it. LaGravenese regretfully stated, "We had originally shot a full episode of the Hot Ones, which I'm sorry we don't get to show."

Movie plot

'A Family Affair' features Efron's character's fictional success

A Family Affair narrates the journey of Zara Ford (Joey King), an assistant to film star Chris Cole (Efron), who dreams of becoming a producer and eventually managing his company. The movie opens with a montage of Chris's achievements, including real-life highlights from Efron's career. Among these is a Hot Ones interview with actual host Sean Evans, which was staged entirely in character for the film.

Statement

'I'm sorry we don't get to show...'

"We had originally shot a full episode of Hot Ones, which I'm sorry we don't get to show, which was a full interview that Sean and Zac did together that was filled with a lot of funny improvs and things like that," LaGravenese further added. "But it was too time-consuming and we couldn't put the whole thing in there." LaGravenese did not confirm whether the full fake Hot Ones interview featuring Efron would ever be made available to the public.

Production insights

Filming the fake 'Hot Ones' interview was 'fun' experience: LaGravenese

Creating the sequence featuring Efron's character on Hot Ones was a lengthy process, according to LaGravenese. He described it as a long time in the making, with a focus on capturing the most current form of Efron. The director also shared that filming this fake interview was an enjoyable experience, stating, "It was really fun. We had four cameras, and the two of them just went at it, like over and over."

Additional details

Nicole Kidman's fictional interview and future release possibilities

In addition to Efron's unseen Hot Ones interview, Nicole Kidman, who portrays Efron's love interest Brooke Harwood in the film, also filmed a fictional interview with NPR's Terry Gross. Meanwhile, A Family Affair, which premiered on Netflix on Friday (June 28), currently holds a 46% critics score and a 31% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also stars Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates.