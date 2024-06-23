In brief Simplifying... In brief Margot Robbie, known for her successful film production company, LuckyChap, has ventured into the gin business, joining the ranks of other celebrity alcohol entrepreneurs.

She finds selling gin more predictable than the unpredictable nature of the film industry.

By Tanvi Gupta 04:43 pm Jun 23, 202404:43 pm

What's the story Amid her successful career on the silver screen, Margot Robbie has now ventured into business with her gin brand, Papa Salt. The venture—launched in her home nation Australia—is a partnership with her husband Tom Ackerley and three friends. Known for her roles in successful films like Barbie—which grossed $1.4B—Robbie , while talking to The Times of London, joked that selling gin might just be simpler than selling movies.

Industry comparison

Robbie finds gin business more 'predictable' than movies

Robbie explained the difference between selling movies and gin, stating that movies are a "crazy business" where you sell an intangible idea. "You have no idea how much it's going to make, who's going to see it, if they'll see it or how it will be received." "This [gin business] feels a lot more straightforward, it's easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can't lay out a movie idea."

Genuine interest

Robbie joined celebrity alcohol entrepreneurs out of passion

Robbie initially hesitated about joining other celebrities like Brad Pitt (Château Miraval), George Clooney (Casamigos Tequila), and Kylie Minogue (Prosecco Rosé) in the alcohol industry. However, during the interview, she emphasized that her venture into gin was driven by genuine interest rather than just being a money-making opportunity. She proudly stated: "Our passions are movies and drinks, and now we've ticked them both."

Film success

Meanwhile, Robbie's production company is also reaching new heights

Apart from her recent gin business, Robbie's production company LuckyChap has seen significant success in the film industry since its inception in 2014. Her production company has produced blockbuster hits like I, Tonya (2017), Promising Young Woman﻿ (2020), Saltburn (2023), and Barbie. These films have collectively reportedly earned 25 Academy Award nominations and 18 BAFTA nominations. Meanwhile, Variety reported in April that the company is currently developing a live-action feature film based on the ubiquitous real estate-inspired board game, Monopoly.