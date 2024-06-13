Next Article

Junaid Khan's low-key Bollywood debut will happen through 'Maharaj'

Why Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' has no trailer yet

By Isha Sharma 02:39 pm Jun 13, 202402:39 pm

What's the story Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will be making his Bollywood debut with the period drama Maharaj, produced by Yash Raj Films and to be released on Netflix. However, shockingly, in a departure from typical Bollywood star kid launches, no teasers or trailers have been released and there have been no promotional interviews either. The subtle release strategy is due to a raging controversy surrounding its portrayal of a Hindu religious leader, which has offended certain right-wing groups.

Film controversy

Controversy surrounding 'Maharaj' led to subdued promotion

The Bajrang Dal, representing the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's youth wing, has raised objections to Maharaj, claiming that it could negatively depict a Hindu religious leader and potentially hurt feelings. An industry source told Peeping Moon, "The studio is using the same tactic it applied during Pathaan when some religious groups threatened a boycott over using saffron costumes in a song." "This no-promotion strategy might not generate the desired public traction, but it helps ensure the film's release."

Film plot

'Maharaj' plot and Junaid's unconventional debut

Maharaj is based on an 1862 libel case involving journalist and reformer Karsandas Mulji and religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj, with Junaid portraying Mulji. Unlike other star kids, he has not been heavily photographed by the paparazzi or given any interviews. This suggests a conscious effort to separate him from other debutants, allowing him to make an impression with his performance alone. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and will premiere on Friday. Siddharth P. Malhotra has helmed it.

Twitter Post

Some people are protesting on X against the film