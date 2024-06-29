In brief Simplifying... In brief Jay Johnston, known for his role in Bob's Burgers and films like Anchorman, was among the 1,500 individuals charged in the Capitol riot case of January 2021.

Who is Jay Johnston? Actor pleads guilty in Capitol riot

What's the story Jay Johnston, known for his roles in Mr. Show with Bob and David and Bob's Burgers, has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Capitol riot that took place on January 6, 2021. Initially facing four charges after evidence of his participation emerged online, Johnston has now agreed to plead guilty to one charge, leading to the dismissal of the remaining three. His hearing is set for July 8 at the US District Court for the District of Columbia﻿.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In January 2021, the US Capitol Building was attacked by a mob of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump, two months after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. They aimed to keep Trump in power by occupying the Capitol and preventing a joint session of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Within 36 hours, five people died. Many were injured, including 174 police officers. The damages caused by the attackers exceeded $2.7M.

Career overview

Who is Johnston? About his early career

Johnston was born in 1968 and earned his Bachelor of Arts in acting from Columbia College Chicago. He gained fame as a writer and cast member on the American sketch comedy series from 1995, Mr. Show with Bob and David. His filmography includes hits such as Bicentennial Man, Men in Black II, and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. However, he gained a breakthrough in 2011 with his role as Jimmy Pesto Sr. in the Fox animated series Bob's Burgers.

Riot participation

Details of Johnston's involvement in Capitol riot unveiled

Johnston's participation in the Capitol riot on January 6 was revealed during federal investigations. The New York Times reported that he was arrested last summer on four charges, including civil disorder, entering restricted grounds, felony obstruction of officers, and several misdemeanors such as impeding passage through Capitol grounds or buildings. The FBI released photos of Johnston during their investigation and police security footage showed him pushing police officers and assisting other rioters.

Legal proceedings

Johnston among over 1,500 charged in Capitol riot case

Johnston is among over 1,500 individuals charged in the investigation of the January 6 riot cases. He has agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of civil disorder, resulting in the dismissal of his other three charges. The civil disorder charge he pleaded guilty to carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, a fine, or both. Notably, following the incident, Johnston was fired from Bob's Burgers and has not appeared in any films or television shows since.