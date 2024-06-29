In brief Simplifying... In brief Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is personally delivering her wedding invitations to notable figures across India, including PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She and her fiancé, Mumbai-based art gallerist Sachdev, are reportedly planning a grand wedding in Thailand on July 2.

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi's acting career is flourishing with her upcoming film, Raayan, set to hit theaters on July 26.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is set to tie the knot in a 'grand' July wedding

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar meets PM Modi; personally invites him to wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 03:50 pm Jun 29, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, daughter of Tamil actor-turned-politician Sarathkumar, recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to her upcoming wedding. The meeting took place in Delhi and was attended by her fiance Nicholai Sachdev. Varalaxmi shared a video of the eventful day on Instagram, expressing gratitude: "What a privilege it was to have met Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji...truly an honor sir, (sic)."

Invitation journey

Varalaxmi's personal wedding invitation tour

Varalaxmi has been traveling across India to personally deliver her wedding invitations to esteemed personalities. For her meeting with PM Modi, she was elegantly attired in a blue and green saree. The Yashoda actor and her fiance also met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and shared photos of the meeting. So far, Varalaxmi has personally invited Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ravi Teja, director Prasanth Varma, Bala, Prabhu, Vamshi Paidipally, Thaman S, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Kichcha Sudeep, and Siddharth, among others.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the pictures here

Wedding plans

Engagement and upcoming wedding: Details

For those unaware, Varalaxmi and her husband-to-be Sachdev—a Mumbai-based art gallerist—got engaged in a private ceremony on March 1 this year. Reports indicate that they are planning a wedding on July 2, in Thailand "in a very grand manner." However, no official confirmation has been given yet. Talking about Sachdev to Galatta recently, Varalaxmi shared, "We met 14 years ago, and instantly, there was something, but we didn't date then. We stayed in touch...and it's only recently that love blossomed."

Career update

Varalaxmi's upcoming film project: A look

Varalaxmi's acting career continues to thrive as she is set to appear in the upcoming film Raayan, directed by Dhanush. The movie, expected to be a thrilling drama, features other notable actors such as Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, S J Suryah, Saravanan, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and Dushara Vijayan. Raayan is slated for a theatrical release on July 26. The actor was last seen in Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan.