Delhi Minister Atishi on hunger strike

Delhi water crisis: Atishi begins hunger strike

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:06 pm Jun 21, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Delhi Water Minister Atishi began her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal on Friday to get more water from Haryana, in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party. The protest aims to pressure Haryana into releasing the daily entitlement of 100 million gallons of water. In an X post, Atishi expressed frustration with Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party government for not releasing Delhi's rightful share of water.

Atishi pays tribute to Gandhi, seeks PM's intervention

Before starting her hunger strike, she paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, emphasizing his teachings on "Satyagraha" against injustice. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Atishi highlighted the severe water shortage impacting 2.8 million people in Delhi and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently resolve the crisis, whether by sourcing water from Haryana or other regions. Delhi's water crisis has intensified as heatwaves have increased the city's water demand.

Sunita reads out CM Kejriwal's message

At the protest site, Sunita read out a message from the CM—lodged in Tihar Jail—in which he expressed hope that Atishi's "tapasya" would be successful. CM Kejriwal said he was pained by seeing on TV the plight of the people facing water shortage. "It's our culture to provide water to the thirsty...Although there are governments of different parties in the two states but is this time for politics," he said, referring to the BJP that is in power in Haryana.

Delhi HC stays Kejriwal's bail

Separately, in a big setback for CM Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Friday paused a lower court's order granting him bail in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had challenged the trial court's bail order. A vacation bench paused the trial court's proceedings, saying, "Stay till the High Court takes up the matter. No proceedings to commence before the trial court (Rouse Avenue) till the Delhi High Court hears the case."