Main suspect in Swati Maliwal assault case remanded to judicial custody

Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav jailed for 4 days

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:27 pm May 24, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Delhi's Tiz Hazari Court on Friday remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to judicial custody for four days in Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assault case. Kumar was presented before the court after spending five days in police custody. Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police last week, days after he lodged a counter-complaint accusing Maliwal of gaining "unauthorized entry" into the CM's residence and "verbally abusing" him.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi CM's aide has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). The police later added destruction of evidence charge to the FIR.

FIR filed

Kicked in chest, stomach, pelvis: Maliwal's complaint

In her complaint on May 16, Maliwal alleged that Kumar "slapped" her "seven to eight times," "brutally dragged" her, and kicked her in the "chest, stomach, and pelvis area." The AAP has, however, refuted the charges, with Delhi Minister Atishi alleging that Maliwal was "blackmailed" by the Bharatiya Janata Party to become part of a "conspiracy" against Kejriwal. The party has also claimed that Maliwal tried to meet Kejriwal without a prior appointment and caused a commotion.

Allegations

AAP leaders express doubt over Maliwal's assault claims

Atishi also referred to a phone video of Maliwal at Kejriwal's residence on the day of the incident—noting that her clothes were not torn and there was no visible injury to her head. Maliwal responded saying the clip was "selectively released" and did not represent the incident's full context. Separately, Kumar's lawyers have submitted an application seeking to obtain and preserve the CCTV footage and DVRs from the scene of the alleged assault, arguing that these CCTVs prove their case.

Probe process

Kejriwal, family to be questioned

The additional public prosecutor, however, argued that these prayers are not applicable at this stage as the matter is under investigation. Notably, Kejriwal broke his silence over the case on Wednesday saying that the matter is "sub-judice" and his comment might affect the proceedings. He also called for a fair trial in the case. In the coming days, the police may visit Kejriwal's house to question his family—including his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Reports indicate that Kejriwal might also be questioned.