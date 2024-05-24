Next Article

The police have also booked the boy's father who is prominent doctor

Kanpur: Teen who killed 2 with car, now hits 4

What's the story A 15-year-old boy from Kanpur, previously implicated in an accident last October that resulted in two deaths, was taken into custody on Wednesday after another accident. The accident on Tuesday reportedly caused injuries to four people. The teenager was later sent to a juvenile home, and police have resumed proceedings against him in the six-month-old case. This comes amid the national furor over the Pune case—where a teenager drove a Porsche into a bike in a drunk state, killing two.

City officials criticize family

Kanpur City Commissioner Akhil Kumar criticized the teenager's family for allowing him to drive again despite his previous involvement in a fatal accident. The police have also booked the boy's father, who is prominent doctor in the city, in both cases Additionally, Harish Chandra, additional commissioner of police (law & order), confirmed that charges have been updated from Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code to Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Police plan sensitization drive amid national outrage

In the previous incident last October, the Kanpur teenager killed two individuals, Sagar Nishad and Ashish Ram Charan, when his speeding car crashed into them on Ganga Barrage. Chandra further announced plans for a sensitization drive in schools to discourage underage driving. To recall, the Pune case and the subsequent bail granted to the minor under the Juvenile Justice Act had sparked sharp criticism and protests in the country over the lax bail condition.