Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi, out on bail, thrashes man

By Chanshimla Varah 11:56 am Apr 03, 202411:56 am

What's the story Bittu Bajrangi, a self-proclaimed cow vigilante and accused in the Nuh violence case, was captured on video allegedly attacking a man with a stick. The purported clip of the incident has since gone viral. According to reports, Bajrangi, who is out on bail, intervened because the man, Shamu, was allegedly "enticing two young girls into his room with ill intentions." The alleged assault took place outside Bajrangi's home in the presence of police.

Police inaction and absence of formal complaint

According to police, the footage is from Monday and the man who was assaulted is a resident of Faridabad's Sarurpur. In the video, a policeman can be seen sitting on a chair inches from the man, who does nothing to intervene. A man can then be heard telling the others to flip Shamu on his side, after which Bajrangi hits him with a stick at least four times. A formal complaint has not yet been lodged in the case.

Bajrangi's background and previous legal troubles

Bajrangi, a 45-year-old fruit and vegetable seller at Ghazipur and Dabua markets in Faridabad, has been leading his vigilante group for around three to four years. He was previously implicated in sparking communal unrest in Haryana's Nuh district through provocative social media posts. These disturbances led to six fatalities, including two home guards and a mosque cleric, on June 31, 2023. Bajrangi was arrested on August 15 that year following these events but was released on bail two weeks later.

2 Muslim men killed on suspicion of smuggling cows

Months before the Nuh violence, the Haryana government faced criticism over the deaths of two Muslim men from nearby Rajasthan. A group of four men attacked the victims after they were suspected of transporting cattle for slaughter. Their remains were recovered in a charred automobile in Haryana's Bhiwani district. Their relatives blamed cow vigilantes for the deaths and the Haryana Police for failing to act in a timely manner, which the cops disputed.