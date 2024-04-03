Next Article

A shootout took place at Government Medical College, Kathua on Tuesday evening

Police officer dies in shootout at J&K hospital

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:46 am Apr 03, 202411:46 am

What's the story A police officer, who was injured in a gunfight between gangsters and cops in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, died of his injuries on Wednesday. According to reports, the shootout took place at Government Medical College in the district on Tuesday evening. A police team was pursuing the members of the Shunoo Group, who drove their car into the college campus, where they were cornered by the cops.

Casualties

Officer succumbs to injuries, gang member fatally shot

During the encounter, Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma sustained critical injuries from a gunshot wound to his head. Reports said Sharma was shifted to a hospital in Pathankot, Punjab, after receiving preliminary care in Kathua. He was declared dead on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a special police officer was also injured in the confrontation, and a gangster gunned down.

Tribute

Lieutenant Governor pays tribute

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the officer in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "I salute the valour and indomitable courage of PSI Deepak Sharma, who made supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting and neutralising a most-wanted gangster in Kathua. His supreme sacrifice will remain etched in our hearts," the post said.

Twitter Post

