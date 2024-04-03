Next Article

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and is currently being held in Tihar jail

Kejriwal's plea against arrest to be heard in court today

By Chanshimla Varah 11:10 am Apr 03, 202411:10 am

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set for review in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. The case pertains to alleged money laundering linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. To recall, Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. On Monday, the Rouse Avenue Court sent him to a 15-day judicial remand, following which he was transferred to Tihar Jail.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal has moved the court seeking his release. The Delhi CM has claimed that his arrest was illegal. According to the ED, he was arrested after his name appeared several times on the chargesheet filed by the agency. However, Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed the charges against him, calling the arrest a conspiracy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to cripple the opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

ED's rebuttal

ED labels Kejriwal a 'mastermind'

In response to Kejriwal's appeal, the ED submitted a detailed rebuttal on Tuesday. The agency has categorized the Delhi chief minister as the "mastermind of the liquor policy scam" and a "principal conspirator" in money laundering activities. It has alleged that Kejriwal played a direct role in formulating the now-abolished excise policy and conspired with Delhi government ministers, AAP leaders, and others to grant favors to the "South Group."

Allegations detailed

AAP was the primary beneficiary in the scam: ED

The agency further claims that the AAP was the primary beneficiary of illicit funds generated from this scam. It also said that the AAP had laundered money through Kejriwal, which is a crime under section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002. The plea has been scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Court decision

No temporary relief for Kejriwal, judicial custody extended

On March 27, Justice Sharma declined to provide temporary relief to Kejriwal, citing the importance of the issues raised by the case. The judge issued a notice to the ED on Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand. Following this, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody until April 15, after his ED custody ended.