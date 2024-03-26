Next Article

US government said that it was closely monitoring the situation

Encourage 'fair, transparent' legal process: US on Kejriwal's arrest

By Riya Baibhawi 05:26 pm Mar 26, 202405:26 pm

What's the story The United States has said that it is closely following reports of the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal. In a press briefing, a spokesperson for the US State Department advocated for a "fair, transparent and timely" legal process. This comes just days after Germany had also urged for an "impartial" trial for the Delhi CM, triggering a sharp response from India.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of AAP national convener comes just days before the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal has been accused of "conspiring" with liquor traders to earn kickbacks under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The arrest of a sitting opposition CM in the run-up to a national election has sparked a public debate. Calls for fair trial have resonated in the US, with numerous criticisms directed at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for allegedly arresting him for political motives.

Kejriwal's order

Kejriwal issues second order from jail

In the latest development, Kejriwal issued his second order from the Enforcement Directorate's custody jail on Tuesday. He directed Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to ensure the provision of free medication at local Mohalla Clinics. The BJP has dismissed his actions as "drama" and called for his resignation. Notably, the AAP has refuted all corruption accusations against Kejriwal, alleging that the BJP is using central agencies to target the CM before the crucial elections.

Germany's reaction

Germany's statement on Kejriwal's arrest, trial

On Friday, Germany's Foreign Office spokesperson, Sebastian Fischer, said that the AAP chief deserves a fair and unbiased trial. He expressed hope that this case will uphold the principles of judicial independence and basic democratic norms. Soon after, India's foreign ministry summoned Georg Enzweiler, the deputy chief of mission at the German Embassy, to protest against these remarks as an interference in their judicial process.

Bilateral relations

India's relationship with US, Germany

The US sees India as an increasingly important strategic and economic partner in its efforts to counter China's growing global influence. Critics have accused the Joe Biden administration of prioritizing strategic interests over human rights issues in its interactions with India. Similarly, India and Germany also share a robust relationship, aligning more closely on strategic matters including defense technology.