India sharply cuts arms imports from Russia

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:59 pm Mar 11, 202403:59 pm

What's the story India has significantly reduced the import of Russian weapons despite rising tensions with Pakistan and China, The Times of India reported, citing a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Russia's share in India's total arms imports has fallen from 76% in 2009-2013 to 36% in the latest five-year period, per the SIPRI report. This is the first time since the 1960s that less than half of India's arms imports come from Russia.

Why does this story matter?

India was the leading importer of arms from 2019-2023, primarily fueled by its ongoing tensions with Pakistan and China. However, the reduction in Russian arms is seen as a major geopolitical shift amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the conflict in the Middle East. India considers Russia a longstanding partner from the Cold War era. The two nations became strategic partners in 2000 and elevated their cooperation in defense and other sectors.

India reduces dependence on Russian arms

To meet its growing defense needs, India is turning to Western countries like France and the United States (US), while also bolstering its domestic arms industry, per SIPRI. France has become a significant supplier, providing combat aircraft, while the US has emerged as a crucial arms provider, reinforcing its strategic partnership with India. This shift highlights India's strategic move toward enhancing its military capabilities by diversifying its arms supply chain.

Challenge from Pakistan, China

India's strategic shift occurs amid heightened tensions with neighboring Pakistan and China. Pakistan, the world's fifth-largest arms importer, experienced a 43% increase in arms imports, with China as its primary supplier. The China-Pakistan defense partnership has grown stronger, with 82% of Pakistan's arms imports coming from China. As the security landscape evolves, India is bolstering its defense posture through diversified arms imports and indigenous military development.

Rise in imports from the West

The US and Western Europe collectively accounted for 72% of all arms exports in 2019-2023, up from 62% in five years. France saw a 47% increase in its arms exports, placing it just ahead of Russia. In contrast, Russia's arms exports dropped by 53% between the two periods, making Russia the third-largest arms exporter and falling behind France for the first time. European states increased their arms imports by 94%, with a significant portion (55%) coming from the US.