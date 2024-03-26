Next Article

Five Chinese nationals lost their lives in suicide bomb attack in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday

Pakistan: 5 Chinese engineers, local driver killed in suicide attack

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:00 pm Mar 26, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Five Chinese nationals and their local driver lost their lives in a suicide bomb attack in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday. According to reports, a suicide bomber drove a vehicle packed with explosives into a convoy of Chinese engineers. The convoy was traveling from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the incident took place, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief said.

Attack on Chinese interests

3rd attack on Chinese interests in a week

Dasu—the location of the attack—is known for its major hydroelectric dam currently being built by the China Gezhouba Group Company. This area has been the target of previous attacks—including a bus explosion in 2021 that took 13 lives, including nine Chinese nationals. Separately, Tuesday's incident was the third major attack on Chinese interests in Pakistan in a week. The first two attacks hit an airbase and a strategic port in Balochistan, where China has invested in infrastructure projects.

Government's response

Swift police response and evacuation efforts

In response to the attack, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police promptly arrived at the scene and began relief operations. Gandapur confirmed that the remaining members of the convoy were safely evacuated. Notably, this suicide bombing took place just hours after an armed assault on a Pakistan naval airbase, which resulted in one paramilitary soldier's death.

Terrorist group

Baloch Liberation Army takes responsibility for attack on naval base

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a well-known separatist group in Balochistan, claimed responsibility for the naval base assault. The BLA has a history of attacking Pakistani and Chinese interests in the region. The naval base is significant to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which includes infrastructure and energy projects and is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative. To be sure, no one claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

Statements

Pakistani officials denounce the attack

The attacks come a week before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to fly to Beijing, reports said. Meanwhile, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his condemnation of the attack on the convoy, stating that "forces hostile to Pakistan will never succeed in harming Pakistan-China friendship." He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased Chinese nationals. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also condemned the attack, pledging that Pakistan would continue its fight against militants.