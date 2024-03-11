Next Article

Gang leader Jimmy Cherizier has asked Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign

'Cannibal' gang plunges Haiti into 'state of emergency'

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:15 pm Mar 11, 202405:15 pm

What's the story Haiti has descended into anarchy as gangs continue to terrorize the Caribbean nation. Heavily armed gangs have taken over airports, police stations, and prisons, causing thousands of inmates to escape and authorities to declare a state of emergency. At the center of violence is Jimmy Cherizier—the leader of the notorious "G9 and Family" gang—who has threatened civil war if Prime Minister Ariel Henry does not resign. Henry is currently in Puerto Rico after his plane was denied permission to land.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Following the reported assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse by foreign mercenaries in July 2021, gang violence surged. His murder drew international attention to the Caribbean nation and progressively escalated the conflict. Later, Haiti's government failed to hold elections, citing increased gang violence. This allegedly resulted in democratic deterioration and turned the country into a "de facto democracy." The gangs are now taking advantage of this power vacuum to launch a coup and take power.

Grim situation

Reports of cannibalism on Haiti streets

Amid the lawlessness, reports of alleged cannibalism on the streets have surfaced. Several videos surfaced on social media showing a "cannibal" gang member consuming human body parts from a burning corpse. An anonymous journalist on the ground told The Daily Express, "We have seen images of gang leaders eating people they have killed. We have seen images of people being tortured when they are kidnapped." He added that cannibalism was not widespread but highlighted the deteriorating conditions.

PM Henry faces trouble

PM Henry unable to return home

The violence intensified after PM Henry left for a summit in Kenya last week, where he pressed for the deployment of an international force to combat gangs. The prime minister tried to return to Haiti but couldn't land due to gunfights as government soldiers attempted to prevent gang members from seizing the international airport. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele responded to the crisis, stating that gangs in Haiti needed to be eradicated like they were in his country.

Evacuation

US, Germany and EU embassies begin evacuating staff

With the situation looking grimmer than ever, the United States, Germany, and the European Union (EU) have begun evacuating personnel from Haiti. The US State Department arranged for the evacuation overnight due to "heightened gang violence in the neighborhood near US embassy compounds and near the airport," the embassy said. The German and EU missions in Port-au-Prince have also evacuated diplomatic staff, including their ambassadors, according to CNN.

About

Know about Haiti's gang leader

Cherizier (47), popularly known as "Barbeque," is a former police officer who was dismissed from Haiti's police force in 2018 for his involvement in slum murders and rapes. He then took control of the "G9 and Family" gang, which dominates the slums and streets of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. Cherizier denied wrongdoing and claimed to be conducting a "social fight." If the government falls, Cherizier, nicknamed "Barbeque" because of his alleged penchant for burning people alive, could seize power in Haiti.