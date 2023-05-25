Business

Germany enters recession after a second consecutive GDP contraction

Written by Athik Saleh May 25, 2023, 01:41 pm 1 min read

Germany's GDP has fallen 0.5 year-on-year

Germany, the biggest economy in Europe, shrunk in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous three months. The gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3%, thereby marking the country's entry into recession. This is the second consecutive quarter where Germany's GDP has declined. When there is a contraction in GDP for two consecutive quarters, it is considered a recession.

Country's GDP is down 0.5% year-over-year

In the last quarter of 2022, the GDP dropped 0.5%. Earlier estimates had shown GDP stagnating in the first quarter of this year and Germany narrowly escaping recession. However, that's not how it turned out. Compared to Q1 2022, the GDP is down by 0.5%. In Q1 2023, household consumption fell by 1.2%, while government spending declined by 4.9%.