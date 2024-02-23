Akul Dhawan's body was found at his university's campus on January 20

Who was Akul Dhawan, Indian-American student who froze to death

By Riya Baibhawi 01:12 pm Feb 23, 202401:12 pm

An 18-year-old Indian-American student lost his life due to hypothermia after being denied entry by a nightclub in Illinois, United States (US). Authorities found Akul Dhawan's body near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus on January 20. According to police, "acute alcohol intoxication and prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures" were significant factors in his death. Here's what we know about Dhawan and the events leading up to his death.

Case details

Dhawan refused 2 rideshare vehicles

Dhawan was out with friends and attempted to enter the Canopy Club—a local nightclub—but was denied entry multiple times. After being turned away, Dhawan reportedly refused two rideshare vehicles that were called for him. His friends—unable to reach him by phone—alerted campus police who searched for him unsuccessfully. The following morning, a university employee discovered Dhawan's body on the back porch of a building. Notably, Illinois experienced extreme cold in late January, with wind chills reaching -20 to -30 degrees.

Family's reaction

Parents seek answers for Dhawan's death

In the aftermath of the incident, his parents, Ish Dhawan and Ritu Dhawan, have called out the police for "complacency and negligence." They have questioned the police about their search and the protocol they followed in the case. "As parents, we need answers. We have filed an official complaint with the UI (University of Illinois) police," Dhawan's parents said in an open letter released in The News Gazette.

Police statement

Police blame 'excessive alcohol' for his death

Meanwhile, the University of Illinois Police said that evidence so far supports the initial belief that his death was accidental, and "no foul play" occurred. Cops have blamed "excessive alcohol" for the incident. They said that Dhawan had met his friends inside the university campus around 9pm on January 19 and consumed alcohol there. He then went to the Canopy Club and subsequently walked to the Green Street where he and his friends consumed more alcohol.

Background

Dhawan was a robotics student

Dhawan was a freshman at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied robotics at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Dhawan, who had turned 18 in September last year, earned his high school diploma from Junipero Serra High School in California's San Mateo. He had also studied Computer Science at the College of San Mateo. It was reportedly his first week back at college following the winter break.