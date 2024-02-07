The student's wife has sought help from Foreign Minister S Jaishankar

Indian student, bloodied, appeals for help after mugging in Chicago

By Chanshimla Varah 01:49 pm Feb 07, 202401:49 pm

What's the story An Indian student on Chicago's North Side was severely injured in an attack by armed robbers early Sunday, leaving him struggling to walk. A disturbing video has emerged showing Syed Mazahir Ali bleeding heavily from his nose and mouth as he pleads for help. Ali's wife, Syeda Ruquliya Fatima Rizvi, has penned a letter to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, expressing concern for her husband's safety. She has also sought the ministry's assistance in securing proper medical treatment for him

Next Article

Twitter Post

Video of Ali pleading for help

Ambushed by four people

Attack details and aftermath

According to reports, the attack took place as Ali was returning home. He was ambushed by four people who proceeded to kick and punch him before stealing his phone and cellphone. One of the attackers allegedly even brandished a gun at him. He was later admitted to a local hospital, where he received treatment for multiple cuts and bruises. Ali is pursuing a master's degree in information technology at Indiana Wesleyan University and moved there just six months ago.

Statement

Indian Consulate in touch with victim and family

The Indian Consulate in Chicago has confirmed that they are in touch with both Ali and his wife, Fatima, in India. The consulate has promised all possible assistance to the victim and has also reached out to local authorities who are currently investigating the case. The police are yet to make any arrests in the incident.

Family's reaction

I feel I should discontinue studies, go back: Ali's cousin

While Ali expressed shock over the incident, calling America his "dream country," Abdul Wahab Mohammed, his cousin, said such incidents make him question if he should return to India. "Sometimes, I feel I should discontinue my master's and go back to my home country. Thinking about it and seeing such incidents, there is no proper security over here," he told local media. The incident followed the deaths of four Indian-origin students in the United States this year alone.

Shreyas Reddy Beniger

19-year-old student found dead

Just last week, a 19-year-old student named Shreyas Reddy Beniger was found dead. He was a student at the Linder School of Business in Ohio and held an American passport. The authorities have ruled out any foul play. Another Indian-origin student, Neel Acharya, was found dead on the Purdue University campus earlier that week. His mother had reported him missing just hours earlier. The cause and manner of death are being investigated.