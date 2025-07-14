Jeffrey Epstein files: Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before Congress

Ghislaine Maxwell , the convicted child sex trafficker and former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly willing to testify before the United States Congress about the Epstein files. According to a report by the United Kingdom's Daily Mail, Maxwell is "more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story." However, she has not been formally approached by the US government for this purpose.

Legal proceedings Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking operation, which exploited underage girls over a decade. She was convicted in 2022 and is now appealing her conviction to the US Supreme Court. The US government's response to her plea is due on July 14 for the Supreme Court to take up her case.

Controversial circumstances What's the controversy around the Epstein files? Last week, the Justice Department and FBI concluded that there was no evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent persons, kept a "client list," or was murdered inside prison. The report contradicts conspiracies that Epstein was murdered to stop him from implicating government officials, celebrities, and other business tycoons who were involved in his crimes. Critics have also pointed to missing footage from the jail video that doesn't show the jail door or inside Epstein's cell.

Political fallout Why similar attention isn't given to other political figures: Trump US President Donald Trump has responded to the Epstein files on Truth Social, questioning why similar attention isn't given to files related to other political figures. He wrote, "For years, it's Epstein, over and over again. Why are we not giving publicity to files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the losers and criminals of the Biden administration?" This has led some of Trump's supporters to blame Attorney General Pam Bondi for not releasing all Epstein-related files.