Newly released court transcripts reveal that Florida prosecutors were aware of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual crimes against minors before his controversial plea deal in 2008.

Epstein used his wealth to manipulate victims, leading to a lenient sentence that has been widely criticized.

Epstein used his wealth to manipulate victims, leading to a lenient sentence that has been widely criticized.

His estate is now paying $155 million in restitution to over 125 victims, shedding light on the extent of his crimes and the systemic failures that allowed them to continue.

Epstein's connections with high-profile figures revealed

Florida prosecutors knew of Epstein's crimes before plea deal: Report

What's the story Newly disclosed transcripts reveal that Florida prosecutors were aware of the sexual assault crimes committed by late financier Jeffrey Epstein against teenage girls two years prior to a plea deal in the United States. The 2006 grand jury investigation was the first in a series into Epstein's rape and sex trafficking of teenagers. The investigations also unveiled Epstein's close connections with former president Bill Clinton, Britain's Prince Andrew, and his past friendly relationship with ex-president Donald Trump.

Graphic testimony

Epstein's disturbing conduct detailed in transcripts

Circuit Judge Luis Delgado released approximately 150 pages of transcripts on Monday, revealing that Epstein, then in his 40s, had sexually assaulted teenage girls as young as 14 at his Palm Beach mansion. In his order, Delgado wrote: "The details in the record will be outrageous to decent people," adding that "all of the conduct at issue is sexually deviant, disgusting, and criminal." These transcripts were made public ahead of a scheduled hearing next week over unsealing the graphic testimony.

Controversial agreement

Epstein's plea deal and its aftermath

In 2008, Epstein struck a deal with South Florida federal prosecutors that allowed him to evade more severe federal charges and instead plead guilty to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution. This plea deal resulted in Epstein being sentenced to 1.5 years in the Palm Beach County jail system, followed by one year house arrest. The plea agreement has been widely criticized, leading to the resignation of Trump's labour secretary, Alex Acosta.

Coercive measures

Epstein's manipulative tactics exposed

The transcripts also shed light on how Epstein used money and influence to coerce girls into sexual activity. Palm Beach Police Detective Joe Recarey testified in July 2006 that one teenager was paid $200 by Epstein for providing a massage at his home. Over time, she brought six friends to Epstein's house, including a 14-year-old. When she introduced a 23-year-old friend, Epstein deemed her too old.

Compensation payout

Epstein's estate pays restitution to victims

Epstein's estate is currently disbursing $155 million in restitution to more than 125 victims. This comes after Epstein died by suicide in 2019. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking crimes. The transcripts and subsequent revelations continue to shed light on the extent of Epstein's criminal activities and the systemic failures that allowed them to persist.

Misleading presentation

Criticism of prosecutors' handling of Epstein case

Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing many victims, stated that the transcripts show that former Palm Beach County state attorney Barry Krischer's office "took the case to the Grand Jury with an agenda — to return minimal, if any, criminal charges against Jeffrey Epstein." He added that "a fraction of the evidence was presented, in a misleading way, and the Office portrayed the victims as criminals."