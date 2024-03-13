Next Article

Presidential elections in the US are scheduled for November

US: Biden, Trump secure nominations, stage set for rematch

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:06 am Mar 13, 202411:06 am

What's the story United States President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured their parties' presidential nominations—paving the way for the first US presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years. Biden reached the necessary 1,968 delegates after Georgia's primary results came in on Tuesday (local time), among the four states holding primary contests. Separately, Trump crossed the 1,215 delegates needed to secure the Republican nomination soon after his projected win in the Washington state primary.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The last time a presidential rematch took place in the US history was in 1956, with President Dwight Eisenhower of the Republican Party securing victory over Adlai Stevenson. In the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, Trump emerged as the dominant force in the Republican campaign, while his primary challenger, Nikki Haley, withdrew last week after facing difficulties. Meanwhile, President Biden encountered few challenges in the primary polling booths. The 2024 US presidential elections are scheduled for November 5th.

President's statement

Biden hits out at Trump's campaign of 'resentment'

After sealing his nomination, President Biden hit out at Trump's "campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America." Biden also thanked his supporters and called on them to safeguard democracy against the challenges posed by Trump. "Are we going to stand up and defend our democracy or let others tear it down? Will we restore the right to choose and protect our freedoms or let extremists take them away?" he added.

Donald Trump's statement

Trump's jibe at Biden's age

On the eve of Tuesday's primaries, Trump recognized Biden as the Democratic nominee, while also highlighting the age difference between them. "I assume he's (Biden) going to be the candidate," Trump said on the CNBC. "I'm his only opponent other than life, life itself," he added. Biden, at 81, holds the title of the oldest US president, while Trump, aged 77, is currently entangled in four criminal cases that could potentially lead to decades in prison.

Mood of voters

Polls show Biden, Trump unpopular; economy key in 2024 polls

Recent polls by Reuters/Ipsos indicate that both Biden and Trump are unpopular among most voters, signaling a lack of enthusiasm for a repeat of the 2020 election. Biden is being criticized for his age and the ongoing US-Mexico border crisis, while Trump's alleged criminal charges may impact his support among certain voter groups. The economy is likely to be a crucial campaign issue, with Americans expressing frustration over high prices for essential items in the aftermath of the pandemic.