Next Article

Truth Social was launched by Trump in 2022

Trump tried selling his 'Truth Social' platform to Elon Musk

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 01:42 pm Mar 13, 202401:42 pm

What's the story Former US President Donald Trump reportedly tried selling Truth Social—his social media brainchild—to Elon Musk last summer. As per theWashington Post, the offer was made while Musk was still at the helm of Twitter, which has since been rebranded as X following his acquisition in late 2022. Despite discussions between the two high-profile figures, the sale did not materialize.

Financial woes

Truth Social is incurring heavy losses

As per the Securities and Exchange Commission, Truth Social, launched by Trump in 2022, has been grappling with significant financial difficulties and losing tens of millions of dollars. This is seemingly why Trump wanted to sell his platform to Musk. Trump has continued using Truth Social to reach out to his fans and followers despite the challenges and the reinstatement of his Twitter/X account by Musk. Trump's Twitter account was banned following the US Capitol riots in 2021.

The uncertainty

Musk's potential support for Trump in 2024 unclear

Trump confirmed his recent interaction with Musk but evaded questions about the latter's support for his 2024 presidential run. "I did," Trump acknowledged when asked about the meeting Musk. "Look, I've been friendly with him over the years. I've helped him when I was president. I helped him. I've liked him." Musk has not publicly declared his preferred candidate. Last week he said, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."

Future ahead

Trump's post-presidency plans amid social media challenges

As Trump gears up for a 2024 campaign, he will try to maintain active presence in Florida, his planned place of residence. His post-presidential life has been noted for continued influence within the Republican Party and multiple Supreme Court appointments. However, his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and refusal to accept the 2020 election results have stirred significant controversy. The failed sale of Truth Social adds another dimension to Trump's challenges as he builds his public image.